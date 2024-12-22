Trauma lingers on for survivors of the deadly tsunami that hit Thailand 20 years ago

BAN NAM KHEM, Thailand (AP) — Trauma still lingers on for survivors of the deadly tsunami that hit Thailand 20 years ago. The Indian Ocean tsunami struck a dozen countries on Dec. 26, 2004, following a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off the west coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing about 230,000 people across Asia. At least 5,400 people were killed along Thailand’s west coast on the Andaman Sea. Reminders of the tragedy abound today in Phang Nga province, and even though many people have rebuilt their lives, the horror of what they went through — and the memories of loved ones they lost — haunt them to this day.

