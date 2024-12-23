CalFresh offers replacement benefits for food lost in public safety power shutoffs

Residents who lost food bought with CalFresh benefits due to recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) have until January 8, 2025 to report the loss and receive replacement benefits.

State officials estimate just over 315,000 people in Riverside and Los Angeles counties, who received more than $37 million in CalFresh benefits, may have lost food starting Dec. 9 because of the Franklin Fire and other PSPS events.

Anyone who lost food bought with CalFresh benefits can contact BenefitsCal.com, their local Riverside County DPSS office, or call 1-877-410-8827 to report the loss and seek replacement benefits.