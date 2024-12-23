Skip to Content
Firefighters contain duplex fire to garage in Palm Desert

Firefighters quickly contained a blaze in a Palm Desert duplex today, preventing it from spreading beyond the garage, authorities said.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:45 a.m. in a single-story, two-unit duplex in the 73000 block of Amir Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews found "heavy smoke from the garage,'' according to the statement. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading and had the flames under control within 30 minutes, fire officials said.

Crews planned to remain on the scene for about two hours.   

No injuries were reported.

