Last minute shopping preparations at the Gardens on El Paseo

With only two days until Christmas and Hanukkah, last-minute shoppers will be busy.

The Gardens on El Paseo has extended its hours today, December 23rd, and will be open on Christmas Eve as well.

Today, The Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tomorrow, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

Parking is available for shoppers in the lot behind El Paseo, with the entrance on Larkspur Lane.

The Gardens has been preparing for large crowds with added security. "We have additional staff on board and a partnership with the sheriff's department," said Patrick Klein, the General Manager of the Gardens on El Paseo. "We will have additional deployment from the security standpoint."

While the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah will be crowded, the shopping center knows that Boxing Day, December 26th, will also bring large crowds.

"Returns are abundant, but then people are also on holiday for the next week and have two weeks with their family," said Klein. "It's a very busy day and actually very busy following the next couple of days."

For more information about the Gardens on El Paseo, head to their site.