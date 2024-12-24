Murder suspect to enter plea after burned woman dies from injuries

A Coachella man accused of murder after a woman was found with severe burns on Halloween and later died from her injuries is scheduled to make an initial court appearance today.

Richard Michael Carmona, 40, is expected to enter a plea to a felony count of murder, with a sentence-enhancing allegation of committing murder while engaged in ``the commission of, attempted commission of or the immediate flight after committing or attempting to commit ... arson'' on Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Thermal station responded to a report of a brush fire in the 51000 block of Cesar Chavez Street shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 31, the department said.

Deputies discovered a woman with ``significant burns to her body,'' who was airlifted to a hospital. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Coachella resident Arlene Danielle Avila, later died from her injuries.

An investigation led authorities to believe Avila was a homicide victim, sheriff's officials said. Investigators also identified Carmona as a suspect.

Inmate records said that Carmona was arrested Thursday and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information regarding the death was encouraged to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Cline at 760-393-3531 or Thermal station Investigator Glasper at 760-863-8990.