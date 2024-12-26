Enforcement of new ‘Daylighting’ law begins Jan. 1

A sweeping new law designed to save lives and prevent accidents by boosting visibility at intersections will take effect in Riverside County and across California on Jan. 1.

The new "daylighting" law, AB 413, prohibits parking within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk to improve safety by increasing visibility at intersections.

The law applies to all intersections statewide, regardless of whether a red curb or no-parking signage is present.

The legislation aims to improve the range of vision for drivers, making it easier to see pedestrians, skateboarders and other road users at intersections.

By increasing what traffic experts call "daylight" visibility, the law is expected to reduce accidents and save lives.

Police will issue warnings for the first 60 days of enforcement.

Beginning March 1, 2025, motorists who violate the law will face a $65 fine, plus a $12.50 state-mandated administrative fee, totaling $77.50.

The average vehicle in the United States measures about 14 feet in length, meaning the new law requires about one and a half car lengths of clearance at intersections.

Studies show that greater visibility at crosswalks can significantly reduce pedestrian-involved crashes.

Currently, 43 states have similar daylighting laws, most of which

prohibit parking within 20 feet of intersections.