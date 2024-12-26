Get ready for the post-Christmas return rush, what you need to know
Returns after Christmas are inevitable, whether the clothes don't fit correctly or you may have the item already.
Holiday shoppers are expected to return nearly $900 billion worth of gifts this year, a 17% increase from last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
The Better Business Bureau recommends:
- Get to know store policies
- Understand online store return polices
- Some stores are requiring shipped return fees
- Get the details on a product's warranty
- Bring your ID, receipts
- Make returns in a timely fashion
- Some stores have shorter return windows
