Pet food recalled linked to bird flu, what you need to know
Northwest Naturals is recalling its Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after Oregon Department of Agriculture authorities linked the death of a house cat to eating the food, saying they're "confident" the cat contracted bird flu.
The company warned in a voluntary recall notice posted online.
The product is sold nationwide, including California.
Officials say the affected product is packaged in 2-pound plastic bags with “best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 and 06/23/2026.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should immediately discard the product and contact the place of purchase for a full refund.
Health officials say cats sick with bird flu might experience loss of appetite, lethargy and fever.
