1 arrested, 32 cited at Palm Desert DUI checkpoint

One person was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a loaded firearm at a Palm Desert DUI checkpoint Friday night.

Riverside Sheriff's conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Fred Waring Drive and Portola Avenue.

Authorities announced Saturday the checkpoint also yielded 32 citations. Of those, 29 people were cited for driving without a license and 3 people for driving on a suspended license.

Another person was also arrested for a warrant for driving on a suspended license.

Nearly 800 vehicles were contacted, with 54 subjected to secondary screening.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.