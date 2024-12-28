1 arrested, 32 cited at Palm Desert DUI checkpoint
One person was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a loaded firearm at a Palm Desert DUI checkpoint Friday night.
Riverside Sheriff's conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Fred Waring Drive and Portola Avenue.
Authorities announced Saturday the checkpoint also yielded 32 citations. Of those, 29 people were cited for driving without a license and 3 people for driving on a suspended license.
Another person was also arrested for a warrant for driving on a suspended license.
Nearly 800 vehicles were contacted, with 54 subjected to secondary screening.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.