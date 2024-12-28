At least 1 person has died as several tornadoes touch down around Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — At least one person has died after several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area, damaging homes and flipping vehicles. The National Weather Service says tornadoes touched down north and south of the city, damaging and destroying homes Saturday. A spokesperson for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said one person died in the Liverpool area, located south of Houston. Four people also suffered injuries that weren’t considered critical. Mobile homes were also damaged or destroyed in Katy and Porter Heights, where the doors of a fire station were blown in.

