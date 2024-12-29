Local authorities making preparations to keep attendees safe at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival returns this week, and local police departments are planning ahead to keep both celebrities and attendees safe during the festivities.

The Palm Springs Police Department says its shifting most of it's focus to the 36th Annual Film Awards Gala, which takes place this Friday, January 3rd. The event draws thousands of fans and dozens of celebrities every year. Because of the large turnout, PSPD is ramping up its workforce and security measures for the night.

According to Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza, PSPD is teaming up with other departments to ensure maximum security.

"Throughout the entire festival, but especially on the night of the gala, we'll have additional staffing," said Araiza. "And it's not just going to be our organization. We'll have the Cathedral City Police Department, the Indio Police Department, and then the Sheriff's department assisting us with that event. On top of that, we'll have additional officers dedicated the red carpet."

Araiza also says all attendees will be screened through metal detectors, especially if they plan to stand along the barricades. Because of that, it's important to make sure you check your belongings before you attend.

"No guns and knives, really anything else that might be construed as a weapon, any hard object, do not bring them," explained Araiza. "Those are the typical rules that we follow. The best general rule of thumb is the same rules that apply at TSA, with the exception of the fluids, people can take water there."

The department also asks that people stay behind the baricades, especially during the gala.

"The barricades are up there for a reason, and that's for the people's safety," Araiza said. "We want to make sure that the community is safe. Theres going to be a lot of movement, with people and vehicles that come in that evening, so we all have to work together to ensure everything runs smoothly."

Several roads and streets will be blocked off during the event, and the PSPD will be towing and citing cars if they are parked illegally.



