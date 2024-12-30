Iran confirms arresting the Italian journalist Cecilia Sala

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state media say an Italian journalist has been arrested on charges of violating the Islamic Republic’s laws. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the country’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, which oversees media activity, said in a statement that Cecilia Sala traveled to Iran on Dec. 13 on a journalist visa and was arrested six days later, on charges of violating the country’s laws. Sala is a reporter for the Italian daily Il Foglio, which said she is being held in Tehran’s Evin prison. Since the 1979 U.S. Embassy crisis, which saw dozens of hostages released after 444 days in captivity, Iran has used prisoners with Western ties as bargaining chips in negotiations with the world.

