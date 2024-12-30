Lieutenant General Herbert R. Temple, Jr. dies at 96

Long time Coachella Valley resident and former Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Lieutenant General Herbert Temple, Jr., passed away on Saturday.

He was Chief of the National Guard Bureau from 1986 to 1990, and had over 43 years of military service before his retirement.

The Army National Guard headquarters in Arlington, Virginia is dedicated in Temple's name, with current and former Guard leaders dedicating a display at the building to honor Temple earlier this month, on December 19.

Palm Springs Air Museum Director Fred Bell issued a statement, reading in part, "I was honored to have known him as a friend. The Palm Springs Air Museum, our Board of Directors, and our Docents extend to General Temple's family our deepest sympathies."