Serbian court convicts the parents of a teenage boy who shot dead 10 people in a school in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A court in Serbia has convicted and jailed the parents of a teenage boy who shot dead nine pupils and a school guard last year and wounded six more people in primary school in central Belgrade. The shooting in central Belgrade on May 3, 2023, shocked the nation which is used to crises but where school shootings had never happened before. The shooter, identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, was 13 years old when he committed the crime and therefore too young to face a trial under Serbian law. Prosecutors charged his parents for failing to safeguard the weapons he used in the shooting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.