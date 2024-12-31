Dartmouth basketball players end attempt to unionize in anticipation of shifting NLRB

BOSTON (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team has dropped its attempt to form a union. The team voluntarily ended a push to become the first college sports team to unionize in order to avoid a potentially damaging precedent from a National Labor Relations Board that soon will be controlled by Republicans. The Service Employees International Union Local 560 said it withdrew its NLRB petition on Tuesday rather than take its chances in front of an unfriendly labor board.

