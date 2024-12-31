Firebirds to host indoor fireworks show after New Years Eve Game

The Coachella Valley Firebirds is hosting an indoor fireworks show today, this is the first time ever that the celebration will take place inside Acrisure Arena.

The show is the highlight of the New Years Eve Celebration after versing the Colorado Eagles. This will be an immersive experience, featuring pyrotechnic and cryogenic elements synced to a customized music mix and light show.

The show will begin approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Fireworks game. Having the game two hours earlier gives fans time to celebrate at other events for the New Year.

The festivities will be presented by Big Rock Pub in Indio.

