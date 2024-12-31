Gorgeous Weather to Wrap 2024, 80s on the Way Heading into the New Year!

Fantastic weather dominates the Coachella Valley through the week and into the weekend as a broad high-pressure ridge strengthens, leading to a warming trend across the region. Some of that warming begins today in the valleys and foothills, with temperatures reaching into the 80s by Thursday.

Before we get to late week, let's talk about what you can expect tonight.

New Year's Eve forecast: Mostly clear. Winds look a little calmer for this evening. Only about 5 mph around Palm Springs. Temps in the mid to low 50s from around 10pm to 1am.

New Years Day: Sunny and mild. Temps. climbing a bit into the upper 70s.

This warm weather will spread across most areas, with particularly warmer conditions expected in the valleys.

On Friday, a trough of low pressure will move through the West Coast, bringing cooler temperatures and onshore flow for the weekend. Expect a slight dip in temperatures, but some models suggest this trough could arrive quicker which would mean warmer weather could return again as soon as Sunday.

Santa Ana Winds make a likely return next week, fueled by surface high pressure over the Great Basin, though the timing and intensity is still a bit uncertain. Low humidity, however, is expected to remain a more consistent factor.