Wimbledon finalist Gabriela Dabrowski reveals she played through 2024 after breast cancer diagnosis

Former U.S. Open doubles champion Gabriela Dabrowski has revealed she played through 2024 while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She delayed part of that treatment so she could compete at Wimbledon where she reached the women’s doubles final. “I know this will come as a shock to many, but I am OK and I will be OK,” the 32-year-old Canadian said. Dabrowski said she had found a first lump in the second half of 2023 and was initially told not to worry about it.

