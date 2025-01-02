Call for caution after hiker rescue on Palm Springs trail

One hiker was airlifted Wednesday afternoon after an inaccessible rescue one mile from the Palm Springs Station trial, per Riverside County Fire Department.

It was unclear what caused the person to need aid. The hiker complained of undisclosed minor pain.

Following this latest incident, officials are urging hikers to be safe.

It's recommended hikers:

Plan : Tell someone where you're going and when you'll return.

: Tell someone where you're going and when you'll return. Bring the right gear : Pack a first aid kit, water, snacks, and a flashlight. You should also bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for sun protection. For cold weather, bring a waterproof jacket, down jacket, fleece, and thermals. For winter, bring snowshoes and traction devices.

: Pack a first aid kit, water, snacks, and a flashlight. You should also bring a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for sun protection. For cold weather, bring a waterproof jacket, down jacket, fleece, and thermals. For winter, bring snowshoes and traction devices. Wear the right clothes : Wear lightweight, light-colored, moisture-wicking clothing. Layered clothing is recommended, even in the summer. Avoid cotton, which holds moisture.

: Wear lightweight, light-colored, moisture-wicking clothing. Layered clothing is recommended, even in the summer. Avoid cotton, which holds moisture. Wear the right shoes : Wear sturdy, comfortable, waterproof hiking boots.

: Wear sturdy, comfortable, waterproof hiking boots. Stay on the trail : Be aware of your surroundings and don't walk off-trail.

: Be aware of your surroundings and don't walk off-trail. Hike with a friend: Hike with at least one other person, and place slower hikers in front.

