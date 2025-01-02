Pedestrian killed in Cabazon early morning crash

A Banning man is dead after being struck by a driver early Thursday morning in Cabazon. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 5:40am. The victim, a 60-year old Banning man was walking on the roadway near Malki Avenue in Cabazon, when he was struck by another Banning resident driving on the roadway. CHP says that no drugs or alcohol were involved, and no arrests were made. The Riverside County Coroner's Office has not released the ID of the victim. This story is developing and we will update you when more is known about the victim.

