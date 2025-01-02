Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues As the Film Festival Kicks off in Palm Springs

Happy Thursday! Another beautiful, sunny, and warm day across the Coachella Valley as we wrap up day 2 of 2025. This evening will be mild, with temperatures in the low 40s, though some of our cooler locations, like Thermal may dip into the upper 30s. Overnight lows were a bit cooler last night, even though it'll be a little bit warmer I'd still grab a jacket is recommended for any outdoor activities tonight.

We’ll see onshore flow developing late tonight and into Friday as our upper ridge of high pressure moves inland and an upper-level trough approaches the West Coast.

This will bring more clouds, and while our temperatures will remain warm, we can expect a few added clouds. Tomorrow expected to b the warmest day of the week.

As the trough passes Friday night, gusty southwest to west winds will develop over the mountains, deserts, desert slopes, and wind prone areas east of the passes with gusts 30-45 mph possible.

High pressure sitting just off the west coast and weak offshore flow will briefly return Saturday afternoon and continue through early next week, bringing a gradual warming trend, keeping daytime highs about 10 degrees above normal.

A trough of low pressure moving south over the West Coast early next week may bring stronger Santa Ana winds Tuesday through Wednesday next week. Right now looking at moderate Santa Ana winds Tuesday-Thursday, with strongest winds expected around Wednesday. There's still some variability in the timing and strength of these winds, so I’ll keep you posted on any changes. We’ll also notice a little dip back to cooler temperatures by mid next week as that system passes.