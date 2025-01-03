Dog attack in Desert Hot Springs, what to do if you encounter a loose dog

Two dogs attacked a woman Saturday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The victim, a 76-year-old woman visiting from Sinaloa, Mexico, suffered multiple wounds to her arms and legs. Emergency responders transported her to a local hospital. It was at the hospital where an assessment of her wounds resulted in an amputation of the right arm.

The victim was visiting her relatives in the Desert Hot Springs area.

A Riverside County Animal Services officer responded to the scene Saturday morning and impounded the two dogs. Both dogs were pit bull mixes.

They had escaped their owner’s yard from under the fence, the officer reported. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Kay Road, southwest of the city of Desert Hot Springs.

Both dogs were humanely euthanized at the county’s Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

Officials recommend if you encounter a loose dog, you should try to avoid it:

Turning the corner calmly

Walking the other way

Finding a barrier, like a wall, bushes, or car

Doing whatever you can to avoid the dog reacting to you or your dog

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the victim's family.