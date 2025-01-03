Skip to Content
News

I-10 Pursuit ends on freeway in Palm Desert

Jeff Stahl
By
today at 2:27 PM
Published 1:45 PM

UPDATE: According to crews in the area, all lanes are now back open.

A pursuit has ended on Interstate Ten, but is causing traffic delays on the freeway. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, they are providing traffic control in the area of westbound I-10 near Cook Street. 

A suspect has reportedly crashed after a pursuit by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.  Several lanes are blocked just west of Cook Street.  Two lanes  are open but traffic is slow going in the area. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Rich Tarpening

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content