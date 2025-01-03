I-10 Pursuit ends on freeway in Palm Desert

UPDATE: According to crews in the area, all lanes are now back open.

A pursuit has ended on Interstate Ten, but is causing traffic delays on the freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they are providing traffic control in the area of westbound I-10 near Cook Street.

A suspect has reportedly crashed after a pursuit by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Several lanes are blocked just west of Cook Street. Two lanes are open but traffic is slow going in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.