SunLine Transit Agency announces January 2025 service changes

New service changes for SunLine are now in effect - including a new stop in Indio for the 10 Commuter Link to and from San Bernardino on Monday through Friday.

Here are all of the changes:

Route 1WV - Route 1WV has a new timepoint stop for eastbound trips at Palm Canyon and Baristo, so passengers can more easily transfer to Route 2. Route 1WV service will continue to operate every 30 minutes, seven (7) days a week.

Route 1EV - Route 1EV has schedule changes to make the service more reliable and efficient. Route 1EV service will continue to operate every 30 minutes, seven (7) days a week.

Route 2 - The Route 2 schedule was adjusted to allow passengers to transfer to Route 1WV at Indian Canyon and Ramon on northbound trips. Route 2 service will continue to operate every 30 minutes, seven (7) days a week.

Route 4 - Route 4 service will continue to operate every 60 minutes, seven (7) days a week.

New timepoint stop was added at Ramon and Sierra del Sol at 3:52 pm (only at that time and weekdays) to allot time for students to arrive at the stop closest to Rancho Mirage High School.

Route 7 - Route 7 southbound trips will depart ten (10) minutes earlier, starting from Harris Lane at Washington Street.

10 Commuter Link - New stop added at the Indio Transportation Center on Indio Boulevard at Transportation Center. The new route for the 10 Commuter Link is:

· Westbound Route: Indio (Highway 111 at Golf Center Parkway) > Indio Transportation Center > CSUSB (PDC) > Thousand Palms Transit Hub > Beaumont > CSUSB > SBTC

· Eastbound Route: SBTC > CSUSB > Beaumont > Thousand Palms Transit Hub > CSUSB (PDC) > Indio (Highway 111 at Golf Center Parkway) > Indio Transportation Center

200 Tripper - 200 Tripper will now start service one (1) minute earlier. It will depart from West and Pierson in Desert Hot Springs at 7:29 a.m.

Click here to learn more about SunLine's January 2025 service changes.