Becoming a monument: Understanding lands protection

President Biden is set to sign a proclamation designating Chuckwalla lands a federally protected national monument.

He sets a record for the most land and waters conserved by any president, the White House says. In total, Biden has protected 674 million acres of land and waters through monuments and other designations during his four years in office.

National monuments are areas of federal land set aside by Congress or most often by the president, under authority of the American Antiquities Act of June 8, 1906, to protect or enhance prominent or important features of the national landscape.

US presidents have the authority under executive order to issue “national monument” proclamations that can protect federal lands from development and improve their management in other ways. In California, once established, national monuments are strictly and durably protected from industrial development while legal public recreation opportunities are allowed to continue and are usually even enhanced.

A "national monument" is a specific type of federally protected land, meaning that while all national monuments are considered federally protected land, not all federally protected land is a national monument. "Federally protected land" encompasses a broader category of lands managed by the federal government, including national parks, national forests, wildlife refuges, and more, which can be established through various legislative processes

Since 1906, more than 120 national monuments have been created, according to US Department of the Interior.

