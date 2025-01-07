Board approves $1.4M contract with developer for renovations to Mecca library

The Board of Supervisors today approved a $1.4 million contract with an Alpine-based construction company for renovations to the Mecca Library.

In a 4-0 vote without comment -- and Supervisor Chuck Washington absent -- the supervisors signed off on the Riverside County Office of Economic Development's selection of LM Rasmussen Construction Inc. as the preferred bidder for the "Mecca Library Renovation & Expansion Project.''

The enterprise has been in the works since June 2022 and entails replacing electrical panels and lights, the HVAC system, as well as upgrading the fire sprinkler system and flooring, according to documents posted to the board's agenda.

"The Mecca Library Renovation & Expansion Project will enhance the overall welfare of the community through an open and larger layout, new finishes and furniture, reading and learning materials and enhanced personal enrichment classes and programs,'' according to an Office of Economic Development statement.

Officials said a total of six contractors in September responded to a request for bids on the project, and LM Rasmussen Construction was determined to be the most "responsive and responsible bidder.''

The renovation work is slated to span roughly six months. A groundbreaking date has not yet been set.

No county General Fund revenue will be allocated for the project, which will instead be covered using community development block grant funds and developer impact fee revenue, which is generated anytime private commercial and residential construction projects are initiated in the county.