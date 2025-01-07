Skip to Content
Local leaders look forward to rescheduled designation of Chuckwalla National Monument

By
New
Published 8:26 PM

Winds picked up and a fire blazed near Los Angeles Tuesday, causing the cancellation of President Biden's visit to the eastern Coachella Valley to designate Chuckwalla National Monument.

Local lawmakers, dignitaries, and tribal leaders, who spent years working to make the monument a reality, were gathered at the event site in Box Canyon as they were told the news.

The White House at first said the President would speak on the proclamation in Los Angeles, but later an announcement was made that the event would be rescheduled at the White House next week so others could attend.

News Channel 3's Tori King got the reaction of some of those who expected to attend Biden's National Monument designation event on Tuesday.

