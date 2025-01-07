Riverside County District Attorney to launch judicial education program

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced today that it will follow up April's Spanish-speaking Citizen's Academy with a legal process education program.

Aimed at the 54% of Riverside County in a Spanish-speaking household, the program is focused on connection and empowerment of the local Hispanic community through classes and seminars "designed to teach attendees about how the judicial process works."

The six-session program runs weekly from May 15 to June 19 at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Community Room, concluding with a graduation ceremony led by District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

"Empowering our Spanish-speaking community goes beyond simply translating information; it involves cultivating understanding and meaningful engagement,'' Hestrin said in a statement. "By offering educational opportunities, we equip our Spanish-speaking residents with the knowledge necessary to actively contribute to their own public safety."

Space is limited for registration, which requires a resume and application. Residents seeking additional information can call 760-863-8216 ext. 43304 or email the office at outreach@rivcoda.org to register.