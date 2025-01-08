How to prepare for wildfire evacuations
Amid dangerous winds and elevated fire risk, officials are advising residents to prepare for any emergency.
A fire can happen in an instant and spread quickly, often doubling in size within seconds, meaning there is little time to react once a fire starts; therefore, it's crucial to have a plan and act immediately if you detect a fire.
Here are some important steps for preparing evacuation plans:
- Pack you 'Go Bag' or emergency kit, ready to grab:
- Water & non-perishable food
- Necessary prescriptions or medications
- A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
- A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
- A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
- Set a predetermined meeting location outside high-risk areas
- Plan escape routes
- Create a family communication plan
