How to prepare for wildfire evacuations

Amid dangerous winds and elevated fire risk, officials are advising residents to prepare for any emergency.

A fire can happen in an instant and spread quickly, often doubling in size within seconds, meaning there is little time to react once a fire starts; therefore, it's crucial to have a plan and act immediately if you detect a fire.

Here are some important steps for preparing evacuation plans:

Pack you 'Go Bag' or emergency kit, ready to grab: Water & non-perishable food Necessary prescriptions or medications A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses A first aid kit & sanitation supplies A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Set a predetermined meeting location outside high-risk areas

Plan escape routes

Create a family communication plan

