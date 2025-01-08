Skip to Content
How to prepare for wildfire evacuations

By
Published 10:18 AM

Amid dangerous winds and elevated fire risk, officials are advising residents to prepare for any emergency.

A fire can happen in an instant and spread quickly, often doubling in size within seconds, meaning there is little time to react once a fire starts; therefore, it's crucial to have a plan and act immediately if you detect a fire. 

Here are some important steps for preparing evacuation plans:

  • Pack you 'Go Bag' or emergency kit, ready to grab:
    • Water & non-perishable food
    • Necessary prescriptions or medications
    • A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
    • A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
    • A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
    • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Set a predetermined meeting location outside high-risk areas
  • Plan escape routes
  • Create a family communication plan

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

