Local firefighters join fight against LA fires

As wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles, Cathedral City firefighters are on the front lines, assisting with the battle through California’s mutual aid system.

The local crew of 5, along with other state resources, are helping contain the flames and protect communities from further destruction.

Cathedral City Fire Chief Michael Contreras, explained that the mutual aid system allows departments to pool resources, providing much-needed manpower and equipment.

"Our crews will look to relieve them either tonight or in the morning, depending on the fire spread," Contreras said. "Then at that point, they'll decide, are they going on 12 hour shifts or 24 hour shifts and getting on that."

Assemblymember Greg Wallis highlighted the importance of mutual aid.

"We have folks in both of our counties, Riverside and San Bernardino County, both sending tankers and trucks and firefighters over to assist with the efforts," Wallis said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest details on fire coverage both in the Coachella Valley and in Los Angeles.