Former Senator Barbara Boxer weighs in on establishment of Chuckwalla National Monument

The California Desert Protection Act was passed by Congress back in 1994 and signed into effect by President Bill Clinton.

This Act established both Death Valley and Joshua Tree as National Parks, as well as included the land in the Mojave National Preserve. The total coverage of these lands span over nine million acres.

Former United States Senators Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer sponsored the Bill and were the main drivers in the effort to get the Act passed.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine covered this controversial topic as a young reporter in the Coachella Valley. She reached out to desert resident former Senator Boxer on Tuesday to get her input on the establishment of the Chuckwalla National Monument.

Boxer feels the effort by President Biden will ensure the protection of sacred tribal lands as well as stop encroachment on those lands. She adds that future generations will now get to experience that kind of nature.