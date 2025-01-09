911 cell phone lines down in Palm Springs

Police officials at Palm Springs Police Department report on Thursday evening that the department's 911 system is encountering problems.

They say callers may either receive a busy signal or reach a different police department.

PSPD officials are actively working with their service provider to restore it, and it is not know when the system will be up and running again.

They add the dispatch center should be able to identify callers and return calls, and if anyone has an emergency in Palm Springs and get a busy signal, please TEXT 911 or call 760-327-1441.

PSPD says they will update the community as soon as service is restored.