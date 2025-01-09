Skip to Content
News

911 cell phone lines down in Palm Springs

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 9:05 PM
Published 9:00 PM

Police officials at Palm Springs Police Department report on Thursday evening that the department's 911 system is encountering problems.

They say callers may either receive a busy signal or reach a different police department.

PSPD officials are actively working with their service provider to restore it, and it is not know when the system will be up and running again.

They add the dispatch center should be able to identify callers and return calls, and if anyone has an emergency in Palm Springs and get a busy signal, please TEXT 911 or call 760-327-1441.

PSPD says they will update the community as soon as service is restored.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content