Firefighters continue to battle LA County fires – News Channel 3 on scene at Palisades Fire

Firefighters from across the state and across state lines were in LA County on Thursday, continuing to work tirelessly to tame the blazes through windy and dry conditions.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle was on scene in the area of the Palisades Fire to report the progress, gather more information, and talk to some who have been affected.

Some area residents returned to check on what may be left of their homes and possessions, realizing the enormity of the destruction.

James Vogel from Pacific Palisades Highlands was forced to leave behind his car and everything in his home.

The Palisades Fire remained a concern on Thursday, and the objective of Cal Fire battling this blaze was to keep the fire south of Mulholland Drive, east of Malibu Canyon, and west of the 405 freeway. While the blaze stayed within these perimeters, the fire continued to scorch the area with very little containment.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more from on scene at the LA County fires at 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, and all day on Friday, starting with the morning show at 5:00 a.m.