Relatives ID some victims of Eaton Fire in Altadena

While the death toll from the various wildfires ravaging parts of the Los Angeles area remained unclear today, relatives of four people who died in the Eaton Fire near Altadena and Pasadena paid tribute to their lost loved ones.

One of the people who died was identified by his daughter as Rodney Nickerson, 82, of Altadena. His daughter Kimiko told NBC4 that her father died in his bed while he was home alone at 352 Alta Pine Drive. She said her father bought the house in 1968 and she was raised there.

She described her dad, who retired after a 45-year career at aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin, as "funny, the life of the party,'' adding that he "loved sports, people, (and was a) very intelligent man. He loved to read."

Relatives said Nickerson's son tried to get Rodney to evacuate, but he refused.

Kimiko said her family has a long history in the Los Angeles area. She said her great-grandfather, William, was the founder and owner of the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts.

Relatives identified two other Eaton Fire victims as Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee, and his son Justin, who was in his 20s and had cerebral palsy. Mitchell's daughter told The Washington Post that Mitchell and his son were waiting for an ambulance to pick them up, but they never made it out.

"He was such a jewel,'' Anthony Mitchell's cousin, Rita Cook, told KCAL9. "This is going to be a great loss.''

She said she did not know if Anthony and Justin were sleeping when they were overcome by the flames.

Another victim was identified by family as Victor Shaw, 66. His sister, Shari, told KTLA she had urged her brother to evacuate the area, but he insisted on staying. She said Victor was found dead at the home, with a garden hose still in his hand.