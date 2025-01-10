Skip to Content
Fire sparks in tamarisk trees along I-10 in Palm Desert

11:06 PM
A fire broke out in the vegetation near Interstate 10 in Palm Desert on Friday around 7:00 p.m.

Tamarisk trees and underbrush smoldered and flamed up along Tamarisk Row Drive, in the area running parallel to Union Pacific railroad tracks and the I-10 just west of Washington Street.

Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene and doused the flames quickly as drivers passing by slowed down to see the flames.

We are awaiting response from Cal Fire for more information. There have been no reports of injuries.

Cynthia White

