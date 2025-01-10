Local donation drives happening weekend for LA fire victims
There will be several local donation drives this weekend collecting supplies for those impacted by the wildfires across Los Angeles County.
- Mi Cultura in Palm Desert - Saturday 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Mi Cultura Peruvian and Colombian Cuisine is located at 44795 San Pablo Avene in Palm Desert
- All Valley Rotary Fire Relief Donation Drive - Several Locations Sunday
- All will be on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m
Locations for this drive include
- Smart & Final Parking Lot, 5001 Ramon Rd Bldg 4, Palm Springs, CA
- ACME Moving & Storage, 77550 Enfield Ln, Palm Desert, CA
- Sam’s Club Parking Lot, 34220 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA
Items Needed
● Canned foods
● Warm clothing
● Toiletries
● Sleeping bags
● Bottled water
● Tissues and toilet paper
In addition to physical donations, monetary contributions can be made to the Rotary 2025 Wildfire
Disaster Relief Fund - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=GHR5ELYKXXF44
For more information or to volunteer, contact Kelly Garcia at 760-831-1114 or Matt McLeroy at 760-423-8670.
If you know of any other donation drives being organized around our local area, email information to Share@KESQ.com