Local donation drives happening weekend for LA fire victims

There will be several local donation drives this weekend collecting supplies for those impacted by the wildfires across Los Angeles County.

Mi Cultura in Palm Desert - Saturday 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Mi Cultura Peruvian and Colombian Cuisine is located at 44795 San Pablo Avene in Palm Desert



All Valley Rotary Fire Relief Donation Drive - Several Locations Sunday All will be on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m



Locations for this drive include

Smart & Final Parking Lot, 5001 Ramon Rd Bldg 4, Palm Springs, CA

ACME Moving & Storage, 77550 Enfield Ln, Palm Desert, CA

Sam’s Club Parking Lot, 34220 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA

Items Needed

● Canned foods

● Warm clothing

● Toiletries

● Sleeping bags

● Bottled water

● Tissues and toilet paper

In addition to physical donations, monetary contributions can be made to the Rotary 2025 Wildfire

Disaster Relief Fund - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=GHR5ELYKXXF44

For more information or to volunteer, contact Kelly Garcia at 760-831-1114 or Matt McLeroy at 760-423-8670.

If you know of any other donation drives being organized around our local area, email information to Share@KESQ.com