Wireless carriers unable to connect to DSUSD on Friday

Some parents with students at Desert Sands Unified School District said they were unable to reach schools as well as the District office on Friday.

District officials say they are aware of the issues with incoming calls to DSUSD placed from wireless carriers. They state the District's carrier Frontier has confirmed the problem is related to the fires in California.

Officials add Frontier is working on rerouting calls to correct the issue, although no timeline has been given for when the issue may be resolved.