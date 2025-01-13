Caltrans’ roadway construction project begins along SR 111 in Palm Springs

Caltrans, in collaboration with the city of Palm Springs, started work today on an eight-mile rehabilitation road project along California State Route 111 (SR 111).

City officials said various improvements will be made, including removing and repaving eight miles of roadway, constructing 11 new Sunline transportation bus pads and revamping sidewalks, as well as upgraded curb ramps.

Monday's construction commenced on the outside lanes of eastbound East Palm Canyon Drive.

On Tuesday to Friday, construction will move to westbound Vista Chino, then work will continue at the intersection of SR 111 and Via Olivera. Jan. 21-23 are the last dates confirmed for construction to be completed on eastbound Vista Chino.

The work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, but are subject to change depending on weather conditions, city officials said.

For future dates, motorists can expect more single-lane closures one direction at a time for approximately one to two miles, with signage in place for businesses and driveways. City officials advised drivers to use alternate routes when construction commences.

Funding for this $14 million project was provided by Senate Bill 1, or the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Additional information and up-to-date progress reports can be found at SR111RoadwayProject.com.