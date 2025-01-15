Police seek info about woman killed by SUV in Indio

An investigation continued today into the death of a 49-year-old woman who Indio police say was fatally struck by an SUV.

Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Oasis Street, south of Highway 111, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police said a male driver of a Ford Escape was traveling southbound when he failed to stop for the woman in the crosswalk, adding that he remained at the scene afterward.

The woman was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to a head injury two days later.

Neither the driver nor the woman was identified by the department.

Police said they were ``seeking the public's [assistance]'' with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Officer Custic at the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4132.