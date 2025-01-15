What’s next?: Coachella city manager placed on paid leave

The Coachella City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Maritza Martinez as interim city manager until Wednesday. The council will then vote on a contract to bring former city manager Bill Pattison back.

This following an emotional -- at times heated -- meeting, as a majority of attendees voiced their support for Dr. Gabriel Martin and questioned the council majority's decision. It remains unclear why the vote was taken.

The council facing backlash from some residents.

“Despite the efforts that were made to mute the community by having a changed meeting from 6pm to where the community has access to government issues in our city, changed on a whim to 10am when you have a working class community.” Jossie Gonzalez, Coachella resident “They ran this whole campaign about transparency and speaking on behalf of the community but yet they’re holding a last minute special meeting at ten in the morning when a majority of their constituents work.” Beatriz Hernandez, Coachella resident

Some say this sudden change in leadership could affect the progress the city has made under Dr. Martin.

“We heard from developers saying that they were here building homes in Coachella because of our city manager. You heard from non-profits who have been working with the city to get grants and create new services, so those are possibly at risk.” Steven Hernandez, Coachella mayor

Hernandez says this could also impact how the city operates.

