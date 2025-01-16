Local firefighters continue to help combat the Los Angeles fires

A crew from the Cathedral City Fire Department continues to work on the front lines to help combat the massive fires in Los Angeles County.

The CCFD crew has been in LA County for nine days straight. Photos and video show our local crews working to put out flames, clear brush and help to sift through debris.

News Channel 3's Tori King spoke with our local out at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, who told her they're exhausted. They said it's been emotionally draining, but you can see them smiling in some of the pictures as they're trying to keep their spirits up.

They added that fighting the flames is pretty much over and that their crew is now working on clean up and debris removal as well as sifting through buildings that have been burned to the foundation. They said that they have a lot of work ahead.

"I've been coming on these fires for a lot of years, and this is the worst devastation that I've ever experienced. The number of homes just in Altadena alone, I, they haven't finished totaling it up, but they're thinking it's going to be over 6,000 homes and businesses and schools that have been destroyed," said of the CCFD Chief Craig Sanborn. "It's nice that we're not so far out in the wilderness, that we do have self-worth theft, and so we're able to speak to our wives, our loved ones, and communicate with the chief back home, and let them know what we're doing and that we're doing good, and we're hanging in there. And, you know, we're just making good progress."

Crews worked to make sure that everybody is safe enough to the point where they could bring evacuees back into the area at some point, there is no timeline on that just yet.

Firefighters have been working off and on for 48 hours straight, but they do get a 24 hour break Thursday night. Crews said they're going to be resting up and getting plenty of sleep and hopefully having a nice warm meal.

They also say a lot of locals around here have been extremely grateful and compassionate and just expressing their gratitude for them coming all the way out here to help fight the fires.

Collectively there are over 7500 fire and emergency crews all over LA County tackling the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, and the Hearst fire.

