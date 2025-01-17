Coachella Valley Cares: Fundraising/Food raising initiative for LA fire victims Tuesday, Jan. 21

KESQ and all Gulf California Broadcast Company stations are joining forces with FIND Food Bank to launch “Coachella Valley Cares,” a critical fundraising and food drive initiative to provide disaster relief for victims of the recent devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

This one-day event, held in collaboration with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, will take place on Tuesday, January 21, and aims to rally the Coachella Valley community to extend support to neighbors in need.

All funds and food donations collected will be directed to FIND Food Bank, which will channel resources to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, a Feeding America partner, ensuring the aid is specifically designated for wildfire victims.

MONETARY DONATIONS

Your monetary contributions can make an immediate impact. Here’s how you can donate:

Calling FIND on Tuesday between 7:00 AM - 5 PM at 760-775-3663

Scanning this QR code

Matching Funds: In a generous show of support, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will match donations up to $50,000, doubling the power of your contribution

FOOD DONATIONS

Non-perishable food donations can be made at the FIND Food Bank warehouse at 83775 Citrus Ave, Indio or at the Gulf California Broadcasting studios at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousand Palms.

FIND will be set up to receive food from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Most Needed Food Items include:

Peanut and other Nut Butters

Crackers

Trail Mix

Fruit Snacks

Energy Bars

Pop Top Tuna

Pop Top Chicken

Raisins and other Dried Fruit

16-20 oz water

The FIND Food Bank will deliver the goods to the LA Regional Food Bank.

Join Us in Making a Difference The “Coachella Valley Cares” drive is an opportunity for our community to come together in the spirit of compassion and support. By donating cash or food items, you can help provide much-needed relief to individuals and families affected by the wildfires.