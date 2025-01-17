College of the Desert continues search for Superintendent-President

The Board of Trustees at College of the Desert voted on Friday to continue its search for a new Superintendent/President. The search will start next month, and the new Superintendent/President is set to be approved by May or June.

The Board canceled the search last month due to a confidentiality breach, placing interim Superintendent/President Laura Hope on paid administrative leave.

At that time, Val Martinez Garcia was appointed as the acting Superintendent/President. The Board also approved at Friday's meeting that Martinez Garcia will earn an annual salary of $325,000 in that position.