Skip to Content
News

College of the Desert continues search for Superintendent-President

By
Updated
today at 11:31 PM
Published 11:03 PM

The Board of Trustees at College of the Desert voted on Friday to continue its search for a new Superintendent/President. The search will start next month, and the new Superintendent/President is set to be approved by May or June.

The Board canceled the search last month due to a confidentiality breach, placing interim Superintendent/President Laura Hope on paid administrative leave.

At that time, Val Martinez Garcia was appointed as the acting Superintendent/President. The Board also approved at Friday's meeting that Martinez Garcia will earn an annual salary of $325,000 in that position.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content