Wildfire Donations: What’s really needed?

Relief organizations responding to the wildfires in Los Angeles County are expecting donations of clothing, food, water, personal hygiene products, and other necessities in the coming weeks.

While officials encourage people to give what they can, they say financial donations are the best and quickest way to help people.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is joining this effort. Agua Tribal Chairman is presenting a $100,000 donation to the LA Red Cross.

