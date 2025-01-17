Skip to Content
News

Wildfire Donations: What’s really needed?

By
Published 10:29 AM

Relief organizations responding to the wildfires in Los Angeles County are expecting donations of clothing, food, water, personal hygiene products, and other necessities in the coming weeks.

While officials encourage people to give what they can, they say financial donations are the best and quickest way to help people.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is joining this effort. Agua Tribal Chairman is presenting a $100,000 donation to the LA Red Cross.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content