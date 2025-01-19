Sepp Straka cruises to American Express title for 3rd win of PGA TOUR career

Sepp Straka is the 2025 American Express champion.

The first TOUR winner from Austria now has three 🏆🏆🏆@SeppStraka is victorious @TheAmExGolf! pic.twitter.com/MjNY73FPjU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 20, 2025

The 31-year-old Austrian shot a 70 in his final round on the Stadium Course, finishing at 25-under for the tournament.

Straka won by two shots and had an impressive run in his four days here in the desert shooting one bogey through 72 holes.

Straka makes his first bogey of the tournament on the par-5 16th. He went 69 holes without a bogey. Impressive run. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @theamexgolf @PGATOUR — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 19, 2025

This is Straka's 3rd career win on the PGA TOUR.

Click HERE for the final leaderboard.

As for some other notable players, Justin Thomas sat alone in second place. Jason Day and Justin Lower shared third place at 22-under.

If you want to check out our full coverage of the American Express, you can by clicking here.