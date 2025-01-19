Skip to Content
News

Sepp Straka cruises to American Express title for 3rd win of PGA TOUR career

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:32 PM

Sepp Straka is the 2025 American Express champion.

The 31-year-old Austrian shot a 70 in his final round on the Stadium Course, finishing at 25-under for the tournament.

Straka won by two shots and had an impressive run in his four days here in the desert shooting one bogey through 72 holes.

This is Straka's 3rd career win on the PGA TOUR.

Click HERE for the final leaderboard.

As for some other notable players, Justin Thomas sat alone in second place. Jason Day and Justin Lower shared third place at 22-under.

If you want to check out our full coverage of the American Express, you can by clicking here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content