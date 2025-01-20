Locals react to President Trump returning to the White House

Local political groups in the Coachella Valley remain divided as President Donald Trump officially returns to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.

The East Valley Republican Women Patriots hosted a watch party for President Trump's inauguration Monday morning at Kitchen 86 in Palm Desert.

Organizers say the restaurant reached full capacity and they had to turn people away from the celebration.

Meanwhile, volunteers at the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert continued to clean up after Saturday's 'People's March' in Palm Springs. They say they remain committed to working towards electing more Democratic politicians in future elections.

