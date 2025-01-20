President Trump expected to sign flurry of executive orders

It's become standard practice of Presidents taking office on day one, siginging executive orders.An executive order is instruction to federal agencies the orders do not require congressional approval and can’t be directly overturned by lawmakers.

President Trump forcasted signing over 100 executive orders on day one, covering a serious of major policy realms, such as immigration and energy production.

There are guardrails in place to limit the power of executive orders through Congress and the Courts.

Another critical component in the progress of President Trump's agenda is getting his political nominees to head key government agencies through the confirmation process.

The Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post are tracking the status of political appointees made by the Trump Administration. According to their Political Appointee Tracker, President Trump has chosen 105 nominees to fill key roles in his administration.

We spoke with Presidential Historian and College of the Desert Political Science Professor Wesley Willison on the feasibility of Trump's major executive orders expected to be signed, Trump's remarks on California wildfire disaster aid funding, and how Trump's second term is shaping up compared to his first.

