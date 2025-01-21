Imperial Irrigation District Board approves power rate update

Power rates will soon be going up for residents serviced by Imperial Irrigation District. After a community workshop last week, The IID Board on Tuesday approved a rate update.

The last IID rate adjustment was nine years ago, in 2015. The new rate increase goes into effect beginning this year with annual increases through the end of 2027, and comes in response to rising costs associated with maintaining and modernizing the district’s electric system.

In a statement from IID officials, the money generated by the new rates will enable IID to improve service standards and infrastructure, among other issues such as meeting state and regulatory requirements.

The board also unanimously approved $10 million for ratepayer assistance and energy efficiency programs to help lower bills.

IID Board Chair Gina Dockstader adds Tuesday's decision "...is a critical step in securing a stronger and more resilient future for IID and the communities we serve. This rate update enables us to make much needed investments in our infrastructure to continue delivering reliable and affordable power while meeting evolving state and federal requirements."

For more information on the rate update, please visit www.iid.com/RateInfo or contact IID’s Customer Service team at (800) 303-7756.