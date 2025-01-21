Two juvenile suspects accused of armed carjacking in Coachella early Tuesday

Two 16-year-old juveniles are in Indio juvenile hall Tuesday after Thermal Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking around 2:30 a.m. in the 84500 block of Calle Rojo near Peter Pendleton Elementary School in Coachella.

The victim told deputies his car had been stolen at gunpoint by three Hispanic male juveniles.

The report by Sheriff's deputies describes the suspects pointed handguns at the victim and demanded his car keys and personal items. The suspects then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

The report continues that deputies found the stolen car a few blocks away on Calle Techa, and they caught two of the juvenile suspects as they tried to run from the car. The third suspect also ran from the car and was seen in the area of Avenue 52 and Douma Street near Bagdouma Park. Deputies established a perimeter and conducted a search, but the third suspect was not located.

Deputies say they, along with the help of the Riverside Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, recovered two handguns along with the victim's personal property. The two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested and are accused of carjacking, robbery, criminal threats, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Deputies are still working to identify the third suspect involved and encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Riverside Sheriff’s Thermal Station at (760) 863-8990. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).