Coachella City Council appoints Bill Pattison as acting City Manager

today at 11:07 PM
Published 10:39 PM

In a four-to-one vote, the Coachella City Council has appointed former City Manager Bill Pattison as Acting City Manager beginning Thursday, January 23.

Before the vote, Pattison made comments to the Council, thanking it for putting him in the position and saying that he will try to get up to speed on city issues as soon as possible.

Last week, the Council held a five-hour closed session meeting, after which it voted unanimously to appoint Maritza Martinez as Interim City Manager until this week. This move followed a three-to-two vote to place previous City Manager Dr. Gabriel Martin on paid administrative leave. The reason for the decision to put Martin on leave has not been given.

